Robert “Bob” Eugene Bourbon passed as a Christian on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 in Branson, Missouri at the age of 78 and now is at peace with our Heavenly Father. His wife, Martha “Marty” of 50 years survives him.
Bob’s life began on July 27, 1944 in Beloit, Kansas. Bob was the oldest child of Max and Carol Bourbon. He had three siblings Marilyn Bourbon, Betty Bourbon Harding and LeRoy Bourbon who all reside in Kansas. Bob was a loving father to six children and proud grandfather of eighteen grandchildren and great grandfather to several great grandchildren. Bob will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a loving and caring husband and father. He was a General Contractor and business owner who was conscientious and completed numerous projects for his clients and customers. Bob attended college in Pittsburg, Kansas earned two Master’s Degrees at Grand Canyon University in Arizona, and was a proud patriot that served in the U.S. Air Force.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.