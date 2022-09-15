Wyatt Joseph Farris, 16, of Walnut Shade, MO passed away on September 12, 2022 at Cox Medical Center in Branson.
Wyatt was born on April 20, 2006 in Springfield, MO, the son of Karl and Wendy (Robinson) Farris.
A Junior at Branson High School, Wyatt was involved in several extracurricular activities such as wrestling, FFA, and shot put on the track and field team. Wyatt had a genuine heart and will always be the “Gentle Giant” to his family.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, James Robinson.
Wyatt is survived by his parents Karl and Wendy Farris of the home; two sisters Mariah Dilbeck and Emily Farris; three brothers Dustyn Dilbeck, Joseph Farris, and Ben Farris; two grandmothers Sharon Robinson and Rosemary Robinson; and his many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, and nieces.
A graveside service will be held for Wyatt at 2 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022 at Prospect Cemetery, under direction of Adams Funeral Home, Ozark, with Pastor Jeff Updegraff officiating.
