A celebration of Harry Thomas Hodges, Jr. and Margaretha’s life will be Jan. 9, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. in Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo. Harry will be interred Jan. 11, 2021 at 1p.m. in the National Cemetery, Springfield, Mo., with full military honors by the United States Navy and Veterans of the Ozarks of Kimberling City, Mo.
He died on Dec. 17, 2020 at the age of 85.
He was born July 15, 1935 in Manhattan, Ill., to Harry Hodges, Sr. and Ann (Warner) Hodges.
He was survived by his love, Margaretha Clark of Branson who died hours later on Dec.18, 2020.
He is also survived by his sons, Randy, Rusty, Joel, Scott and Jeff Hodges; and one brother, Chet Hodges.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.