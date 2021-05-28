A celebration of life will be planned for a later time for Tamera Marie Hurley, age 63, of Hollister, Mo.,
She died on May 23, 2021.
Tamera was born on Dec. 1, 1957., the daughter of John and Margaret (Scoggins) Wilson.
She was preceded in death by her father and a granddaughter, Justine Perkins.
She is survived by her husband, Randy Hurley, two daughters, Charity (Jerry) Perkins of Roseville, Calif., and Heather (Paul) Santos of Mayfield, Ky., son, Jeremiah (Alisha) Hurley of Fairfield, Calif., mother, Margaret Wilson of Hollister, Mo., sister, Trina (Bob) Gallego of Roseville, Calif., two brothers, John (Carolyn) Wilson of Richmond, Mo., and Reggie (Kimberly) Wilson of Oakdale, Calif.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
