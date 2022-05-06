A celebration of life for Shayleigh Grace Borgfield was held May 7, 2022 at The Sanctuary of Hope in Branson, Mo.
She died on April 28, 2022.Shayleigh was born on Feb. 17, 2022 to Tyler Borgfield and Krista Ford.
She is survived by her parents Tyler and Krista, brother Bentley Speers, grandmother Carla Perry, great grandmother Linell Pe’a and the Kaunley and Snider Families, and Gibson Families.
