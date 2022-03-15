The memorial service for Glenneda Lee Sulgrove, 64, of Forsyth, Mo., will be, April 2, 2022, 2p.m. at Whelchel Grace Funeral Home, Forsyth, Mo., Private burial will be held at a later date.
She died on Jan. 14, 2022. Glenneda was born in Hood River, Oregon, daughter of Buddy Lee and Rita (Sharkey) Sullenger.
She was also preceded in death by her father, Buddy Lee Sullenger, and brother Renneth Sullenger.
She is survived by her mother Rita (Sharkey) Dorzab of Greybull, Wyoming, husband years, Allen Sulgrove of Forsyth, Mo., daughter Keitta L. Sulgrove of Cape Fair, Mo., sister Julie (Greg) Miller, brother-in-law Dennis Sulgrove and sister-in-law Ruth Dowler, both of Forsyth, Mo.
