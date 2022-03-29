A celebration of life for Gail Ellen Sandor, 66, of Reeds Spring, MO, will be held at a later date.
Gail died on March 21, 2022. She was born on Aug. 24, 1955, in Lynwood, CA. She is the daughter of George and Beverly (Clarke) Knowles.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter, Melanie Fernandez Searcy and one grandchild, Bjorn Sandor.
She is survived, her husband, Ed Sandor, son, Stephan (McKenna) Sandor, daughter, Aimee (Christopher) Sack three brothers, Allan (Cecile) Knowles, John Knowles and Brian (Michele) Knowles, sister, Lynne (Carlos) Grijalva.
Cremation was under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, MO.
