Gary Myers, 80, of Branson, MO passed away November 1, 2022, at his home.
Gary entered this life October 19, 1942, in Rockford, Illinois, the son of Frank and Winnie Myers.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Shirley Myers; and sister Judy Struck.
Gary is survived by his son Rick Myers of Chicago, IL; brother Steve Myers; as well as neighbors, friends, and extended family.
No formal service is currently planned.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
