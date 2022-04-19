There will be a memorial service held at a later date for Thomas Eugene Zook, 82, of Branson, Mo.
He died on away April 14, 2022
Thomas was born on Feb. 21, 1940, in West Liberty, Ohio., the son of Harold Zook and Rose (Mitchell) Zook.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brother, Robert Zook, and grandson, Christopher Hajduk.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Zook, daughters, Rene and Deborah, stepsons, Scott, Tim, and Dan Umshler, sisters, Raye Ann and Jane, brother, Jerry.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
