Charles Otis Bradshaw, 90, of Branson, MO passed away on September 14, 2022.
Charles was born on April 12, 1932, in Urbana, MO, the only son of Otis and Bethel Huckaby Bradshaw. He married Louise Harris on August 16, 1953. On September 22, 1953 Charles went into the Army, serving in Germany until September 17, 1955.
His predeceased by his parents Otis and Bethel; by his sisters Sylvia, Velda, Phyllis, Willa Mae, and Betty; son Timothy; and grandson Timothy James.
Charles is survived by his daughter Cheryl Nunn (Brian); sons Charles (Leslie) and Chris (Laurie); daughter-in-law Rhonda Mahoney (Timothy, Michael); bonus daughter Kirby Bradshaw-Nunn; 11 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held on 2 p.m. on Saturday Oct. 29, at First Family Church, located at 3195 Contra Loma Blvd., Antioch, CA.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.