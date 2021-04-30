Visitation for Gloria Juanita Hillman, 92 of Reeds Spring, Mo., Will be held May 1, 2021 from 1-2 p.m. At the Cape Fair Christian Church Cape Fair, Mo. Service will follow at 2p.m. With Pastor Phil McKinley and Pastor Jerry Jenkins officiating.
Burial will be in the Cape Fair Cemetery following the Service.
She died on April 28, 2021. Gloria was born on April 22, 1929, in Grandview, Mo. The daughter of Leo and Pauline (Brown) Boschert. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, John, brothers, Eugene Boschert and Robert Boschert, sister, Shirley McCann, and one granddaughter, Misty Dawn Hawkins.
She is survived by her, Son Gary (Linda) Hawkins of Stott City, Mo., Two daughters, Linda (Roy) Harris of Galena, Mo., And Sherry Thurston of Republic, Mo., Sister, Gladys (Julian) Strummel of Higginsville, Mo.
Arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, Mo.
