There are no formal services planned at this time for Laura Ann (Meyer) Leadill, 85, of Branson, Mo.
She died on Jan. 23, 2022. Laura was born on April 23, 1936, in Skyler County, Il., the daughter of James and Anna (Bader) Crafton.
She is preceded in death by her parents and two sons,Rodney Meyer and Rick Allen Meyer.
She is survived by two sons, Stanley Craig Meyer and Douglas Meyer.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
