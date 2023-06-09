Rose Genunzio (Stayanovich), 95, passed away peacefully in her home May 25, 2023. Rose was born in Racine, WI on April 29, 1928 to Spero and Mary Stayanovich. Rose was a punch press operator at In-Sink-Erator for many years. After retiring she followed her daughter Rachel and family to Branson, MO where she worked at the Welk Resort Theater.
Rose is survived by her daughter Rachel (John) Brown, granddaughter Tiffany Brown, grandsons Jeremy (Heather) Brown, Jason (Robyn) Brown and niece Mary Frances (Marcus) Andrews, and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Rose was preceded in death by her son Thomas Kalenofske, her sister Mary Orlovski, and her brother Spero Stayanovich.
