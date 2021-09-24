A celebration of life for Gerald Gregory Yardley, 75, of Monett, Mo., a long member of the Bikers Against Child Abuse, will be held at 6p.m. Sept. 25, 2021., at the VFW Post #4207, 5400 US 60, Monett, Mo. 65708.
He died on Sept. 16, 2021. Gerald was born on March 31, 1946., in Deer Lodge, Mont., the son of Kermit and Doris (Dennis) Yardley.
He is preceded in death by his parents, grandfather, J G Yardley, and sister, Donna Ray Nash.
He is survived by his wife, Pat Yardley, son, Brian Yardley of Newton, Iowa, three daughters, Tamara Yardley of Newton, Iowa, Jessica Bishop of Nixa, Mo., and Jennifer Yardley of Montezuma, Iowa.,
sister, Patricia Stroud of Mason, Texas, brother Joseph Yardley of Kirksville, Mo.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
