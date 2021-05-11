Celebrations of life for Larry “Curt” Dell Shuttleworth, 84, of Holiday Island, Ark., Will be held at First Christian Church in Eureka Springs on May 22, 2021 at 10am.
He died on Feb. 28, 2021. Larry was born on March 16, 1936, In Marysville, Calif., The son of Dell and Natalean (Schornstien) Shuttleworth.
He is preceded in death by his parents, the love of his life, Erica Shuttleworth, Sister, Bonnie Shuttleworth, and his Stepmother, Lucinda “Lucky” Shuttleworth.,
He is survived by his two sons, Mark Shuttleworth of Tacoma, Wash., and Erik Shuttleworth of Branson, Mo., Daughter, Elizabeth (Michael) Schafer of Greenbriar, Ark.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
