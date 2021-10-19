A celebration of life for Ronald Lee Cox Sr., 81, of Branson, Mo., will be 11 am. Oct. 21, 2021, at the Branson Masonic Lodge #587, 110 Chiefs Court, Branson, Mo., with Joyce Boone officiating.
He died on Oct. 14, 2021. Ronald was born on March 16, 1940., in Dexter, Mo., the son of Paul and Marguerite (Baker) Cox.
He is preceded in death by his parents, sister, Connie Bean, and brother-in -law, Willard Bean.
He is survived by his love and partner for 28 years, Jody Wooldridge, son, Ronald (Patti) Cox Jr. of Branson, Mo., daughter, Kristi (Mark) Whitehead of Dexter, Mo.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
