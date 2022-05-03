There will be a memorial service at a later date for Arneta “Sue” Alexander, 72, of Branson, Mo.
She died on April 26, 2022. Arneta was born on May 9, 1949, in Perryville, Mo., the daughter of Arnia and Goldia (Griffard) Heck.
She is preceded in death by her parents, first husband, Robert Kayser, son, Troy Kayser, and two brothers, Kevin and Roger Heck.
She is survived by her husband, Joe Alexander, Jr., children, Robert (Carol) Kayser II, Joseph (Jill Leitl) Alexander III, Dennis (Brandy) Alexander, Tonya (Corey) Coburn, and Junior (Alexandria) Alexander, brothers, Ronald Heck, and Glen Heck, sisters, Kay Meyers, and Kristeen Wade.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
