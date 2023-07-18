Owen H. Elmer of Omaha, AR passed away on July 12, 2023.
He was born on August 2, 1935.
Owen is survived by four children: Cindy Durr, Rick Elmer, Brent Elmer and Lynn Allison.
Services were held on Saturday, July 15 at the New Hope Baptist Church in Omaha and burial in the New Hope Cemetery under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson.
