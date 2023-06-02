Lyle Allen Cardinal, 80, of Reeds Spring, MO passed away May 23, 2023.
Lyle was born on December 29, 1942, in Withee, WI, the son of John and Gertrude (Bumgardtner) Cardinal. He was united in marriage June 28, 1975, to Linda Krueger.
He is preceded in death by his parents; four brothers: Lawrence Cardinal, Gilbert Cardinal, Ronald Cardinal, and Lester Cardinal; and four sisters: Alvina Judycki, Helen Jasmer, Audrey Cardinal, and Elaine Oldham.
Lyle is survived by his wife of nearly 48 years, Linda Cardinal; two daughters: Lisa Cardinal of Reeds Spring, MO, and Lynn (Tony) Newbery of Green Bay, WI; two sons: Lyle Cardinal Jr. of Peshtigo, WI, and Lee (Angela) Cardinal of Green Forest, AR; eight wonderful grandchildren; sister Florence (Dennis) Fischer of WI; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on June 3, at Hope Fellowship Church, 19459 State Hwy 413, Branson West, MO, with Teaching Elder Jeff Duncan officiating.
Arrangements and service under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.