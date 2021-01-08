Visitation for Jimmy Earl Daniels, 86, will be Jan. 10 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo. A graveside service will be held Jan. 11, 2020 at 10 a.m. in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson, Mo.
He died Jan. 5, 2021.
He was born Sept. 26, 1934 in Zinc, Ark., to Elmer Daniels and Rose E. (Richardson) Daniels.
He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Delsie “Pet” Daniels.
He is survived by his daughter Joyce Barnes of Kirbyville; sister Lorena Edwards of Kansas City, Kan.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Snapp-BeardenFuneral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.