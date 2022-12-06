Matthew Ross Felton, 31, of Rockaway Beach, MO passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at his home.
Matthew was born on March 8, 1991 in Springfield, MO, the son of Thomas Matthew Felton and Sandra Kay Ross.
He is survived by his two children Braden and Tylar Jade Felton; his mother Sandy Felton of Branson, MO, his sister Amanda Felton of Branson, MO.
A visitation was held on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022 at Greenlawn Funeral Home Branson.
A private burial will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home Branson.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.