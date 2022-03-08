A celebration of life for Joseph “Joe” Barron Rambo Jr., 82, of Hollister, Mo., will be held at Cremations of the Ozarks, March 11, 2022, from 9-11 a.m. before being escorted by the Patriot Guard to Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield, Mo. At 12 noon, he will be inurned with full military honors.
He died on March 3, 2022. Joseph was born on Nov. 14, 1939, in Tullos, La., the son of Joseph Rambo Sr. and Grace Edith (Nugent) Rambo.
He is preceded in death by his parents, five siblings, and a grandson, Joshyua Rambo.
He is survived by his wife, Deidre “Deb” Rambo, three sons, Tanner (Patrick) Rambo of Kirbyville, Mo., Clint (Dawn) Rambo of New Iberia, La., and Joseph III (Melinda) Rambo of Cushing, Texas., sister, Marshelia Rambo.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
