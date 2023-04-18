Jeffrey Lynn Chaney, 58, of Walnut Shade MO passed away on Saturday, April 15, 2023.
Jeffrey was born on July 17, 1964 in Branson, MO the son of Henry Chaney and Sharon Wilson Olliver.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, his maternal grandparents and brother, Dennis.
Jeffrey is survived by his parents, Henry Chaney of Branson, MO., Sharon Olliver of Walnut Shade, MO., his daughter, Christina Chaney of Kimberling City, MO. and two grandchildren: Nevaeh Chaney and Alexi Stone and his extended family, Buddy and Lisa Melton.
In memory of Jeffrey’s love for the outdoors memorials are suggested to Donations Coordinator Missouri Department of Conservation P.O. Box 180 Jefferson City, MO 65102-0180.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1p.m. on Saturday, April 22, at Greenlawn Funeral Home Branson. A private burial will be held at a later date in Leann Cemetery in Aurora, MO.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home Branson.
