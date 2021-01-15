Graveside services for Carol Jane Crawford, 94, of Taneyville, Mo. were held Jan. 15, 2021 at Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson, Mo., with Pastor Jeramie Henson officiating.
She died Jan. 11, 2021.
She was born Aug. 26,1926 in Springfield, Mo. She was the daughter of Ross & Clara Duncan.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband B. Dudley Crawford; two sons Edward and Ronald; a brother Bud Duncan; and a sister Nancy.
She is survived by her son Steve (Cathy) Crawford of Kissee Mills; daughters Linda (Scott) Pederson of Shawnee, Kan., Sandra Fils of Van Nuys, Calif.; two brothers Bill “Dede” Duncan of Springfield, Mo.; Don Duncan of Washington; and two sisters Shirley and Pat.
Arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory of Branson, Mo.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.