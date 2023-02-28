June Zee Schultz, 98, of Holiday Island, AR passed away on January 29, 2023.
June was born on June 26, 1924, in Little River, KS. She married James Schultz on January 14, 1946, in Girard, KS.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Nellie (Smith) Zent; husband, James Schultz; six brothers; and three sisters.
June is survived by her daughter, Linda Mackall of Holiday Island, AR; and numerous nieces, nephews, friends, and extended family.
A celebration of life will be planned for a later time. Memorial contributions may be made in June’s name to the charity of your choice.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
