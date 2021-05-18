A Celebration of life service for Roxana Davis, 33 of Kissee Mills, Mo., will be held May 22, from 2p.m. to 4p.m. in the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, Mo.
She died on May 13, 2021. Roxana was born on Aug. 13,1987., in Springfield, Mo. to Tina and Gary Davis of Kissee Mills, Mo.
She is preceded in death by her son, Kaleb as well as her Aunt Sherrie, Grandparents, Elmer and Vertie Davis, Jeff Cook, great-grand parents, Roy and Maxine Banes.
She is survived by her daughter, Haylie Lynn Weeks, her parents, Gary and Tina Davis, Brothers, Dakota and Gary Jr., Grandmother, Mary Cook.
Cremation is under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, Mo.
