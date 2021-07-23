Amanda JoAnn (Bowers) LaRock was born Oct. 1, 1969., in Orlando, Fla., to Douglas & Patricia (Smith) Bowers.
She died on July 19, 2021. at the age of 51.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Patricia.
She is survived by her husband, Jay LaRock of Kirbyville, Mo., father, Doug Bowers of Fla., brother Dwayne of Ky., and sisters, Jackie of Tenn. and Stephanie of Branson, Mo.
Cremation arrangements were by Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
