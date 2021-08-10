A small informal gathering for William “Bill” Francis Meister, 82, of Blue Eye, Mo., is being planned for Aug. 22, 2021.
He died on July 23, 2021.
William was born on Dec. 8, 1938, in Norfolk, Neb., the son of Norbert and Mabel (Ebel) Meister.
Preceding him in death are his parents and his wife, Beverly.
He is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth (Michael) Scott of Calif., son, William (Jennifer) Meister of Ark.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
