Gregory “Greg” Allen Behlmann, 64, of Springfield, MO passed away on October 30, 2022.
Greg entered this life on October 21, 1958, the son of Joseph and Francis (Hanke) Behlmann of Florissant, MO. Greg was joined in marriage on August 30, 2018, to Nancy Yeokum.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Janie Behlmann.
Greg is survived by the love his life of twelve years and wife, Nancy Behlmann of Springfield, MO; son Rick Behlmann and wife Brittany of Springfield, MO; sisters Carolyn Pohlmann and husband Gary of Florissant, MO, Lou Ann Randall and husband, Rick of St. Louis, MO, Debbie Morrow of Springfield, MO, and Judy Steinmeyer of Kansas City, MO; brother Joe Behlmann Jr.; and best friend, Stuart Smith of Rogersville, MO; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Nov. 19, 2022, at the South Haven Baptist Church, located at 2353 S. Campbell Ave, Springfield, MO.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
