Memorial Services for Cory Adam White, 33 of Ridgedale, Mo., will be held July 31st from 5pm to 8pm. At his brothers home located at 218 Michaels Dr. off BB hwy in Hollister, Mo. Anyone is welcome to join us in celebrating the life of Cory.
He died on July 12, 2021.
Cory was on born April 11, 1988. at Skaggs Hospital.
He is survived by his parents, Tom and Terresa White, brothers T.J. (Heather) White and Dustin (Brenna) White, sister Brandy (George) Drew.
Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo.
