Funeral services for Gerald Miles Rantz, 81, of Nixa, Mo., Will be held at 11 a.m. Jan. 30, 2021 at Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson, Mo., with the Rev. Randy Harwood officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Eisenhour Cemetery near Reeds Spring, Mo.
He died Jan. 26, 2021.
He was born Dec. 11, 1939 in Reeds Spring, Mo., the son of Scelbert and Ellen Jones Rantz.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Darrel Rantz; and a sister, Cleta Dickens.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Rantz of the home; two sons, Ronnie (Cindy) Rantz of Nixa, Mo., and Dennis (Robyn) Rantz of Reeds Spring, Mo.; two brothers, Larry Rantz of Springfield, Mo., and Ted Rantz of Reeds Spring, Mo.; and one sister, Esther Watts of Ozarks, Mo.
Arrangements are under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson, Mo.
