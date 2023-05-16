Anne Louella Amyotte, 93, of Branson, MO passed away on May 11, 2023.
Anne was born on December 11, 1929, in Escanaba, MI, the daughter of Ellis and Isabelle (McRae) Wilcox.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harry M. Amyotte; two daughters: Carol Jean White and Judy Bruns; four brothers: Jack Wilcox, Don Wilcox, Bill Wilcox, and Tom Wilcox; two sisters: Carrol Weston and Mary Jo Savoie; and a grandson, Michael Hussey.
Anne is survived by three daughters: Maryann (Robert) Hussey of Paradise, MI, Kathy (dog, Molly) Amyotte of Branson, MO, and Heidi Jo (Daniel) Dold of Roseville, CA; son-in-law, Joe White; four grandchildren: Joseph (Kassie) White, Ronald White of San Jose, CA, Christopher (Brittney) Hussey, and Jennifer White; six great-grandchildren: Benjamin Whitson, Jessica Whitson, Anthony White, Dakota White, Ember Hussey, and Arrow Hussey; two brothers: James “Mac” Wilcox of Juno, AK, and David Wilcox or Perrysburg, OH; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family.
A service is being planned for later in June in West Point, CA.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
