Thomas C. Riggs of Hollister, MO passed away on July 28, 2023.
He was born on February 13, 1941.
He is survived by his sons: Corbin Riggs and Matthew Riggs.
There are no formal services planned at this time.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
