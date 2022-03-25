Visitation for Lula Grace Ratty 89, of Roackaway Beach, Mo., will be held on March 27, 2022 from 5-7p.m. in Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo.
Funeral services will be, March 28, 2022 at 1p.m. in the funeral home with burial following in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson, Mo.
She died on March 24, 2022.
Lula Grace Ratty was born on Nov. 10, 1932 in Herculaneum, Mo., to Edward & Lulu (Higgins) Naucke.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Lula, husband Leon, daughter Barbara Ratty, brothers, Bud, Bob, Tut and Tommy, and sisters, Martha, Florence, Wilma, Hev and Pete.
She is survived by her children, Mike (Mary) Ratty, Jayne (Terry) Calvert, Carol (John) Lagana.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.