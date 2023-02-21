Rozalee Elizabeth Tavares was born sleeping on February 11, 2023, at Cox South Medical Center in Springfield, MO.
She was preceded in death by a sibling before her.
Rozalee is survived by her parents, Rebecca Avery and Matthew Tavares; maternal grandparents, Julie and David Rivere; paternal grandparents, Donna and Rick Gean; great-maternal grandparents, Cheryl and Fred Inman; great-paternal grandmother, Pauline Troutman; and great-great-maternal grandmother, Elcie Keithley.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
