A visitation was held for Norman F. Spears 95, of Lampe, Mo., August 23, 2021., at Stumpff Funeral Kimberling City, Mo. Burial was at Missouri Veterans Cemetery Springfield, Mo. on Aug. 24, 2021.,
He died on Aug.19, 2021.
Norman was born June 5, 1926., in Yankton, S.D., the son of L.E. and Lillian (Blum) Spears.
He was preceded in death by his parents and life partner, Edith Shepley.
He is survived by several family members and friends.
Arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, Mo.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.