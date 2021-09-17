There will be a private memorial service at a later date for Lois Ann Suck 63, of Hollister, Mo.
She died on Sept. 7, 2021. Lois was born on Sept. 22, 1957., in Grand Marais, Minn., the daughter of Robert and Delores (Stielow) McLean She was preceded in death by both parents and her older sister Frances.
She is survived by her children Joni Larrabee, Teri Petermann, Richard Pederson and Timothy Suck.
Arrangements and cremation are under the care of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.