Lou Ellen Holmes, 86, of Hollister, MO passed away January 12, 2023.
Lou Ellen was born August 11, 1936, to Amos and Bernice Ronk in Boone County, IN.
She was married in 1974 to Bill Stover who passed away in 1995. After his passing, she found love once again and married Robert Holmes in 2002 and remained with him until his death in 2022.
In addition to her parents and husbands, Lou Ellen was preceded in death by her son Jeffrey; and sisters Freda Keller, Bertha Selanders, Phyllis Bergeron, and Marilyn Doreff.
Lou Ellen is survived by her sons Bob Stockton and Scott (Evelyn) Stockton; step-daughter Donna Yeast; grandchildren Risha Bates (David), Rachel Kozikowski (Steven), Candice Speer (Aaron), Casey Stover, Callie (Michael), Robert (Becca), and Carrie Latovich; 11 great-grandchildren; special friends Betty Stoll, Nathan and Matthew Stoll; and many, many nieces and nephews.
Visitation was on Monday, Jan. 16, at Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home with service officiated by Jeff Wilcox from First Baptist Church Branson.
Burial was in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson.
Arrangements under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home, Branson.
