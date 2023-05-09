Darlene Renee Shofner, 86, of Hollister, MO passed away on May 5, 2023.
Darlene was born on March 11, 1937, the daughter of Russell Smith and Geraldine (Webb) Clapper in Tacoma, WA.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Cal Smith (Grant Shofner); son, Jimmie Todd Sr.; mother, Geraldine Clapper; and her husband’s parents: Otto and Ethel (Quinn) Shofner.
Darlene is survived by her grandson Calvin Shofner Jr.; son, Calvin Shofner Sr. (wife, Amber Shofner) of Mack’s Creek, MO; granddaughters: Tammy and Terra Shofner, of Hollister, MO; grandsons: Jimmie Todd Jr. and Jason Shofner of Madisonville, TN; sister, Geraldine Lapide of NJ; as well as many great and great-great grandchildren, friends, and neighbors.
A private service will be held for the family at a later time. The family would like to thank Haven Home Hospice Care for their dedication and compassion in assisting with her end-of-life care. Donations may be made in her memory, to the Dementia Society of America, www.dementiasociety.org.
Cremation is under the direction of Cremation of the Ozarks.
