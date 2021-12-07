A celebration of life for Susan Jane Jackson 67, of Bergman, Ark., will be held at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 4, 2021, at the Pilot Mountain Grace Bible Fellowship, 6114 Osbourne Rd, Saint Joe, Ark., with Pastor John Eslinger officiating. Susan is to be inurned with her husband in the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield, Mo. at a later time.
She died on Dec. 2, 2021.
Susan was born on Sept. 9, 1954, in Madison, Wis., the daughter of Harold and Darlene (McCartney) McDonald.
Preceding her in death are her parents, husband, Stephen “Steve” Jackson, and stepsister, Vicky Hinkle.
She is survived by two sons, Jeremy (Amber) Miller of Belleville, Wis., and Lucas Lauritz of Green Forest, Ark., two daughters, Jennifer Lauritz of Madison, Wis., and Amy (José) Perez of Oshkosh, Wis.,
four sisters, Kathy (Monte) Williams of Muscoda, Wis., Pam (Greg) Davenport of Madison, Wis., Sharon McDonald of Edgerton, Wis., Jackie McDonald-Hardy of Madison, Wis., and two brothers, Greg McDonald of Paoli, Wis., and Tim (Julie) Hinkle of DeForest, Wis., She is also survived by three stepsisters,Deborah (Dwight) Decot of Richland Center, Wis., Brenda (Burg) Andruss of DeForest, Wis., and Twila Kalish of DeForest, Wis.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
