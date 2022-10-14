Henry Harvey Edwards, 96, of Branson, MO passed away October 11, 2022.
He entered this life September 6, 1926, in Liberty, NY, the son of Edgar and Sara (Chapman) Edwards.
Henry proudly served our country in the United States Navy on the USS Burns during World War II. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife Harriet Marie Edwards; son Bruce Allen Edwards; daughter Jenifer Edwards; and three sisters Gertrude, Mabel, and May.
Henry is survived by his son Craig (Mary Jane) Edwards of Tucson, AR; daughter, Brenda Lothert of Canby, MN; and six grandchildren Anthony, Tanya (Pete), Kelly, Tanaia, Wesley, and Seth (Stacy); as well as many nieces, nephews, and extended family.
No formal services are currently planned.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
