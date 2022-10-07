Marie G. (Damohn) Murphy died on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at Cox South Medical Center at the age of 87.
She was born on August 2, 1935 in Buffalo, NY. She was the daughter of Frank & Cecila Damohn. Marie married John Murphy and they were blessed with seven children. Marie moved to Branson from New Lenox, IL.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband John; children, Walter Murphy and Patricia Fresse and granddaughter, Jennifer Bennett.
Marie is survived by her sons, Richard Murphy of Hollister, David Murphy and wife Terry of New Lenox, IL, Frank Murphy and wife Rika of Yokosuka, Japan, Joseph Murphy of Hollister and Michael Murphy of Joliet, IL along with her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A celebration of Marie’s life will be held in October. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home & Crematory, Branson.
