Deborah Ann Mary Robak, 66, of Branson, MO passed away on February 12, 2023.
Deborah was born August 15, 1956, in Chicago, IL.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Doris (Carter) Hesik; two sisters, Barbara Gabriello and Caryn Hesik; niece, Alixx; and granddaughter, Jasmine.
Deborah is survived by son, Billy Hesik of Branson, MO; daughter, Roxanne Robak of Branson, MO; seven grandchildren; neice Kelly, great nephews, Oliver and Jack; and a host of other family and friends.
Visitation for Deborah will be Monday, Feb. 20, from 12 to 2 p.m. at Stumpff Funeral Chapel Kimberling City, MO, with service following at 2 p.m. Burial will be in Nickerson Cemetery, Reeds Spring, MO.
Arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, MO.
