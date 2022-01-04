Visitation for Dwight Carter Estes, 47, of Reeds Spring, Mo., will be held Jan. 5, 2022, at Stumpff Funeral Chapel Kimberling City, Mo., 1p.m. to 2:30 p.m. with service to follow at 2:30 p.m. with Pastor on Rasmussen officiating.
He died on Jan. 1, 2022.Dwight was born on Aug. 1, 1974, in St. Louis, Mo., the son of Donald and Dorothy (Roe).
He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Justin Carter Estes and brother, Dennis Wayne Estes.
He is survived by his wife, Mandy Estes two sons, Lucas Estes and Aiden Estes all of Reeds Spring, Mo., three daughters, Kayla Summers of Camdenton, Mo., Alexis Estes of Nixa, Mo., and Lindsey Estes of Crane, Mo., one brother, Donald Christopher (Stacy) Estes of Florescent, Mo., one sister, Virginia Schuler of Dansville, Mich.
Arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, Mo.
