A celebration of life is being planned for a later time for Joan Kathryn Fugiel 60, of Branson, Mo.
She died on May 1, 2021. Joan was born on May 13, 1960., in Lombard, Ill., the daughter of George and Bernice (Hartigan) Slaby.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother, Richard Slaby.
She is survived by her two sons, Warren Fugiel of Sugar Grove, Ill., and Rob Fugiel of South Elgin, Ill., brother, Kenneth Slaby of Green Bay, Wis., and sister, Nancy Twitty of Branson, Mo.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
