Visitation was held for Lloyd Clinton Springer, 63, on Sept. 12, 2021 in Stumpff Funeral Chapel, Crane, Mo.Funeral services were on Sept. 13, 2021 in Stumpff Funeral Chapel, Crane, Mo. with Lloyd Hart officiating. Burial was at Wright Cemetery, Hurley, Mo.
He died on Sept. 9, 2021.Lloyd was born on Dec.13, 1957., in Springfield, Mo., to Lloyd and Dorothy Springer .
Preceding him in death were his parents, a sister, Marlene and a baby brother, Roger Lee, as well as his mother-in-law, Mildred Conrad.
Sally Ann Conrad of Hurley, Mo., son, Travis Brenth (Dawn) and daughter, Kristina Ann (Curtis) Chisam of Crane, a sister, Darlene (Van) Daugherty of Walnut Shade, Mo., brother, Randy (Jennifer) Springer of Crane. brother-in-law, Gordon (Patricia) Gray of St. Cloud, Fla., sisters-in-law, Susie and Greg Henry and Sue Conrad, and brothers-in-law, Marty and Toby Conrad all of Hurley, all mourn his passing.
Arrangments were under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Crane, Mo.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.