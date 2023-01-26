Dick Wayne Stump passed away on January 20, 2023 at Cox Medical Center in Branson, MO.
Dick, a United States Army veteran, was born on July 21, 1948 in Pike County, KY.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Offa and Beverly Stump and one brother, Timothy.
Dick is survived by wife, Toni Strump; two sons, Kevin and David Stump of Branson, MO; brother Kenneth Stump of MI; and sister Nancy Stump of MI.
No services are planned at this time.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson, MO.
