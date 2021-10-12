A rosary and funeral service for Gertrude “Trudy” Maria Krueger, 83 of Forsyth, Mo., will be held at Our Lady of the Ozarks Catholic Church, 951 Swan Valley Dr., Forsyth, Mo., Oct. 16th. The rosary and visitation will begin at 9 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 11a.m.
She died on Oct. 2, 2021. She is survived by her husband, Karl Frederick Krueger, two sons Paul and Timothy (wife Cheri), daughter Karen Koehn.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home,
Forsyth, Mo.
