Beverly Jeanne Wyrick, 80, of Branson West MO passed away on Thursday, June 15, 2023.
Beverly was born on Jan. 23, 1943 in Kansas City, KS, the daughter of Joseph George Leamer and Margaret Hughes Leamer.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Kenny Wyrick; and her sister-in-law, Carol Wyrick.
Beverly is survived by her three children: Keith Wyrick and wife, Vanessa of Branson West, MO., Kevin Wyrick and wife, Sheryl of Cypress, TX., Kelly Wyrick and wife, Michelle of Charlotte, NC., six grandchildren: April, Racheal, Michael, Erika, Shelby, and Aramis and eleven great-grandchildren: Lynn, Zane, Logan, Astrid, Hope, Kenneth, Kevin, Kylie, Jayce, Brayden and Natalie.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 23, at First Baptist Church in Kimberling City, MO.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society https://donate.cancer.org
Arrangements under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home Branson.
