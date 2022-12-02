Onita Karen Maggard, 78, of Powersite, MO passed away peacefully at Pt. Lookout Nursing and Rehab on Wednesday, November 9, 2022.
Karen was born on August 27, 1944 in Powersite, MO to Troy and Mabel (Rains) Friend.
Karen lived in Powersite most of her life. In 2013, she wrote, illustrated, and published Precious Memories: A Collection of Ozark Stories, which chronicled anecdotes of her life and notable characters of her community.
She was preceded in death by her parents Troy and Mabel Friend; sister Carlita Kaye Friend Anderson; sister Conita Carol Friend; and grandson Hayden Maggard.
Karen is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Matthew and Phyllis Maggard of Branson West, MO; her brother Bill Friend of Garden City, MO; granddaughter Alysia Maggard; niece Kim Anderson of St. Louis, MO; niece Tonja Friend of Merriam Woods, MO; nephew Don Friend of Stuart, FL; and many cousins; as well as long-time friends Janet Gideon Bowlds and Gloria Johnson Seidel. She will also be profoundly missed by her “personal pastry chef” Debbie Kuhn of Maplewood, MO and by her half-sister Samantha Wood, of Kansas.
A celebration of life, followed by a repast, will be held on Dec. 10, 2022 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Powersite Community Center. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
Many thanks to Dr. Rochelle Bridges, Melissa Lamb, Kathi Bennett, Linetta Essary, Dr. Shabnam and the staff of Pt. Lookout Nursing and Rehab and Preferred Hospice for the excellent care and comfort they provided. We are forever grateful.
Arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
